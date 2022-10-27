The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
Oct. 17
Someone tried to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Dog River Road.
An encampment on private property was reported on Stone Cutters Way.
On Taylor Street, an assault was reported.
A purse was lost on Memorial Drive.
Oct. 18
Property was found on Main Street and turned in to the police department.
An encampment was reported on public land on Gallison Hill Road.
On Main Street, a brown travel bag fell out of a moving vehicle.
A pink scooter was found on State Street.
Oct. 19
There was a deer head on the side of Berlin Street.
A credit card was found in the Pitkin Court parking lot.
On Interstate 89, an incident of road rage was reported.
Oct. 20
A cellphone was lost downtown.
Threatening behavior was reported on Berlin Street.
Vandalism was reported on Main Street.
Oct. 21
Items were stolen from a vehicle on River Street.
A wallet was found on Main Street.
Erratic driving was reported on State Street.
Oct. 22
Illegal dumping was reported at an apartment building on Vine Street.
There was a neighbor dispute involving noise on Wheelock Street.
A dog was reported lost on Elm Street.
Oct. 23
On Route 302, a water main break was reported.
People were gathering at the playground at Main Street Middle School at night.
A suspicious person was reported on River Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.