The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
Nov. 8
A wallet was found on the bike path.
Someone put trash in a dumpster without permission on River Street.
There was a one-car crash on Gallison Hill Road at about 3:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Nov. 9
There was a two-car crash on Route 2 at about 4:15 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Someone was violating an abuse prevention order on Barre Street.
A lost wallet was reported to the police department.
On Barre Street, a sexual assault was reported.
Nov. 10
A car was damaged on East State Street.
There was a domestic disturbance on Barre Street.
Nov. 11
A checkbook was found at the Jacobs Lot.
On State Street, a debit card was found.
A vehicle drove off the road on Main Street.
Nov. 12
Someone was being threatened on East State Street.
A car alarm was going off on State Street.
Someone was assaulted on State Street.
Nov. 13
A dog was found on State Street.
There was an injured deer on Memorial Drive.
Someone was dumping trash illegally on Berlin Street.
