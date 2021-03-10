The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
March 1
Electronics were stolen from a building on Barre Street.
There was a two-car crash on River Street at about 10:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.
Someone was yelling in an apartment on Barre Street.
March 2
A tree fell on power lines on Hubbard Park Drive.
On Towne Hill Road, a large tree limb was blocking the roadway.
Property was found on Main Street and returned to its owner.
Someone was driving erratically on Elm Street.
An intoxicated male was urinating in public on Taylor Street.
March 3
A suitcase was found on Main Street.
Items were stolen from a building on Northfield Street.
A vehicle was egged on Liberty Street.
Parking meters were vandalized on School Street.
Three males were shoveling snow at Blanchard Park.
March 4
Someone was accosting people on Berlin Street.
Gasoline was spilled on State Street.
Property was found and turned into the police department.
Someone was driving erratically on Elm Street.
March 5
Keys were found on Main Street.
Mail was opened and burned on Dover Road.
Drug activity was reported on College Street.
A dog was left in a vehicle on Loomis Street.
Threats were reported over owed money on Northfield Street.
March 6
Someone was driving erratically on Memorial Drive.
On River Street, someone was driving and swerving all over the road.
A noisy neighbor was reported on Barre Street.
March 7
A debit card was found on State Street and returned to its owner.
Someone was harassing people on Berlin Street.
