The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
Dec. 13
On Main Street, a Nissan key with a Wisconsin key chain and a pink clip was found.
A passport was lost somewhere downtown.
On Main Street, a Norwich University ID was found.
Illegal dumping was reported on Dog River Road.
A discarded smoke detector was beeping in a trash can on State Street.
On State Street, a purse was found.
Dec. 14
Counterfeit bills were used on Mechanic Street.
Clothing was stolen from a closet on Barre Street.
Someone was hitchhiking on Memorial Drive.
Dec. 15
A driver’s license was lost somewhere downtown.
On State Street, an EBT card was found.
Dec. 16
A road hazard was reported on River Street.
Someone was threatened on Stone Cutters Way.
On Main Street, a parking complaint was made.
Dec. 17
Trees were in the roadway on Center Street and Gould Hill Road.
There was a two-car crash on Main Street at about 11:45 a.m. No injuries were reported.
A vehicle broke down on Barre Street.
There was a water leak on State Street.
Keys were lost on Main Street.
Dec. 18
Someone was driving erratically on Route 302.
A black wallet was lost downtown.
On Elm Street, a missing child later returned home without incident.
Dec. 19
A tree was blocking the roadway on Memorial Drive.
On National Life Drive, a vehicle drove off the road.
A car key was found near the State House.
There was a two-car crash on Elm Street at about 2 p.m. No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.