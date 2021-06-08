The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
May 31A backpack was found on National Life Drive.
There was a one-car crash on Cedar Hill Lane at about 4:45 a.m. No injuries were reported.
What appeared to be a person lying on the ground under a bridge on State Street turned out to be a sleeping bag.
Graffiti was reported on Barre Street.
June 1There was a suspicious vehicle on River Street.
A wallet was lost somewhere in the city.
On River Street, a wallet was found and returned to its owner.
June 2A camera and an equipment bag were lost downtown.
People were trying to buy marijuana from those using the dispensary on River Street.
Someone took a dog out of a hot car on Barre Street and tied it to a parking meter.
Property was lost on Main Street.
June 3Crosswalk signs were moved on State Street.
An internet scam was reported on Elm Street.
On East State Street, a gunshot was heard.
People were intoxicated on Mechanic Street.
June 4Graffiti was reported on Main Street and Pioneer Street.
A driver’s license was found downtown.
On Main Street, a dog was left in a vehicle.
People were skateboarding near the city pool.
Someone was abusing a dog on Barre Street.
A bicycle was stolen at the Jacobs Lot.
Gunshots were heard on Murray Hill Drive.
June 5A dog was found on Edwards Street and returned to its owner.
Bifocals were lost at Hubbard Park.
June 6There was a septic issue on Dog River Road.
A vehicle caught fire on River Street.
On Main Street, a male reportedly vandalizing a city sign was actually cleaning off graffiti.
