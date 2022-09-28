The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Sept. 19
A parked vehicle was blocking traffic on Cross Street.
On Towne Hill Road, a male was stumbling in the roadway.
There was a tree in the roadway on Elm Street.
Sept. 20
A vehicle broke down on Berlin Street.
On Elm Street, a black Rad Power electric bike was found.
A cat was running loose on Main Street.
On River Street, a male was walking without shoes and with a sleeping bag over his head.
Bullying was reported on School Street.
Sept. 21
Someone was locked out of their apartment on Main Street.
A phone scam was reported on Colonial Drive.
On Barre Street, an impaired driver was reported.
Sept. 22
Abandoned property was found on Taylor Street.
A wallet was lost downtown.
On Main Street, an erratic driver was reported.
Property was vandalized on State Street.
Sept. 23
A vehicle was rummaged through on Monsignor Crosby Avenue.
Vehicles were vandalized at the Dog River park-and-ride.
A catalytic converter was stolen from a business on River Street.
On North Street, a tree was down on wires.
A raccoon was stuck in a storm drain on Cross Street.
Sept. 24
A loud concert was reported on Gin Lane.
Intoxicated people were being disruptive on Taylor Street.
Dangerous operation of a motorcycle was reported on River Street.
Sept. 25
On Langdon Street, an attempted burglary was reported.
A wallet was lost downtown.
On River Street, a report of a suspicious person turned out to be someone dropping their vehicle off at a business for service.
