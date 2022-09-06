The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Aug. 29There was a juvenile problem on State Street.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Aug. 29There was a juvenile problem on State Street.
A verbal altercation was reported on Taylor Street.
People were arguing on Winter Street.
Aug. 30Someone was driving under the influence on Berlin Street.
A black leather wallet was lost at Hubbard Park.
On Country Club Road, a vehicle was reported stolen.
A set of Subaru keys was found on East State Street.
On Elm Street, a vehicle was vandalized.
Fireworks were shot off on Barre Street.
A tree was blocking the roadway on Barre Street.
Aug. 31People were being harassed on State Street.
An incident of fraud was reported on Barre Street.
On Elm Street, a bicycle was lost.
A cellphone was lost downtown.
Sept. 1Someone was assaulted on the bike path.
A vehicle was stolen on George Street.
On School Street, a suspicious flyer was left at a business.
There was an animal problem on Memorial Drive.
Sept. 2A water main break was reported on School Street.
There was a suspicious vehicle on Barre Street.
Sept. 3A scam was reported on Elm Street.
On Main Street, a property dispute was reported.
Vandalism was reported on Barre Street.
A vehicle was stolen on Blanchard Court.
On Berlin Street, a cellphone was lost.
Sept. 4A tech scam was reported on Elm Street.
On Lague Drive, a male was trespassing.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.