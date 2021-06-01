The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
May 24A home was vandalized on College Street.
On Greenwood Terrace, a cat ran away.
Items were reported stolen on Northfield Street.
May 25A vehicle was playing loud music in a driveway on Overlook Drive.
Trash fell out of a vehicle and into the roadway on Pioneer Street.
A credit card was found at Hubbard Park.
On Taylor Street, a wallet was found.
A drone was flying near homes on East State Street.
May 26A cellphone was found on State Street.
On River Street, a resident was harassing public works employees.
A check was found on State Street.
May 27A street sweeper hit a vehicle on Main Street.
On Monsignor Crosby Avenue, an inmate from Georgia was trying to extort money from a resident.
A package was stolen on Cummings Street.
Graffiti was reported on Tremont Street.
Kids found a shopping cart and brought it to the police department and were told to return it to the store.
There was a two-car crash on Memorial Drive at about 6:45 p.m. No injuries were reported.
May 28A customer was upset with the tattoo she received on Main Street and the artist was unwilling to fix it.
On Court Street, a trailer was blocking the roadway.
Kids pushed over a portable toilet on Barre Street.
A ladder was up against a utility pole on Elm Street.
May 29A wallet was reported lost to the police department.
On State Street, a credit card was found.
Cash was found on Elm Street and turned into the police department.
May 30A window was smashed on Northfield Street.
On Sherwood Drive, someone contacted a business asking for help.
Someone threw something out of a vehicle on Northfield Street.
