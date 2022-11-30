The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
Nov. 21
A water leak was reported on Loomis Street.
On Emmons Street, a burglary was reported.
A vehicle was stolen on Parkway Street.
On State Street, a passport was found and returned to its owner.
A vehicle was vandalized on Hubbard Street.
On Vine Street, a home was vandalized.
Nov. 22
Items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Downing Street.
A deer was hit by a vehicle on Main Street.
On Dog River Road, a dog ran off from its owner.
Nov. 23
A debit card was found on State Street and returned to its owner.
Aggressive panhandling was reported on Main Street.
Drug activity was reported at the Jacobs Lot.
Nov. 24
A black-and-white husky ran off on Main Street.
On Berlin Street, a suspicious male was reported.
A dog was found on Terrace Street.
Nov. 25
The information booth was vandalized on State Street.
A woman believed her vehicle may have been tampered with on Dover Road.
Signs from a nearby car dealership had blown into the roadway on East Montpelier Road.
Nov. 26
Vehicles were parked on Wilder Street in violation of the city’s winter parking ban.
A kitten was found on Barre Street.
Nov. 27
Tiny horses were on the loose in Hubbard Park.
A wallet was found on Main Street and returned to its owner.
On Berlin Street, a road hazard was reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.