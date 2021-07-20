The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
July 12A cat was killed by a vehicle on Elm Street.
On Ewing Street, a yellow Labrador retriever was missing.
A TD Bank debit card was lost downtown.
Firewood was stolen on Elm Street.
Packages fell out of a postal truck on River Street.
July 13A burglary was reported on Memorial Drive.
On Dog River Road, a male was leaned back in the seat of a vehicle with the dome light on for an extended period of time.
Someone was being harassed at the pocket park on Taylor Street.
July 14Keys were found on Main Street.
Sunglasses were found on School Street.
A nude jogger was reported on Elm Street.
On Robinhood Circle, a package was stolen.
A BB gun was found near the bike path on State Street.
July 15A plant was stolen on State Street.
On Nelson Street, a vehicle was blocking a driveway.
A large tree was blocking the road on Northfield Street.
July 16A dog was left in a vehicle on Route 302.
Loud bangs were reported on Main Street.
Someone was driving erratically and throwing items from a vehicle on State Street.
July 17A vehicle was stolen on Main Street.
There was a citizen dispute on Baird Street.
A leather wallet was found on the State House lawn.
July 18A moose was walking on Deerfield Drive.
On Dunpatrick Circle, a dog was found.
Someone was driving erratically on Main Street.
