The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
June 8There was a water leak on Park Avenue.
A catalytic converter was cut off a vehicle on Gallison Hill Road.
Parked vehicles were blocking the bicycle lane on Berlin Street.
A wallet was found on Elm Street.
On College Street, a Power Wheels toy was stolen.
June 9Cars were speeding on Elm Street.
A vehicle drove around a fire truck on State Street.
Loud music was reported on Vine Street.
June 10A broken toilet was overflowing on Barre Street.
Someone threw a can of beans at a neighbor and it ended up in the roadway on Prospect Street.
A wallet was lost on Main Street.
On Spring Street, a hearing aid was lost.
June 11A resident needed help getting a bat out of a residence on Berlin Street. Police removed the bat.
On Bailey Avenue, a backpack was found.
Graffiti was reported on Dog River Road.
A debit card was found on Main Street.
On Terrace Street, a bear was reported.
June 12Someone was loudly talking on their phone on Monsignor Crosby Avenue.
Items were stolen from a building on Prospect Street.
A stressed deer was moved away from the bicycle path on Stone Cutters Way.
Four seniors were caught rearranging furniture at Montpelier High School as a prank.
June 13Keys were found on Main Street.
A cellphone was found on State Street and returned to its owner.
People were not wearing masks or socially distancing on Main Street.
June 14A cellphone was lost on Main Street.
Graffiti was reported on School Street.
Someone was selling pills on Main Street.
