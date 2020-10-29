The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Oct. 19
Metal fell off of a truck and into the roadway on Main Street.
Property was found and turned into the police department.
Someone dumped trash on Stone Cutters Way.
Oct. 20
Pumpkins were smashed and Halloween displays were vandalized on Main Street.
An animal was being neglected on Barre Street.
On Main Street, a wallet was found.
A male tried to lure a girl into his vehicle on Berlin Street.
Oct. 21
There was a two-car crash on Main Street at about 11:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.
Property was found on Main Street.
Keys were found on Langdon Street.
Oct. 22
An incident of fraud was reported on Main Street.
There was a civil issue between a married couple on Elm Street.
A male reportedly removing property from a Main Street building turned out to be the owner of said property.
Oct. 23
There was a two-car crash on Berlin Street at about 10:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.
Items were stolen from a building on Main Street.
An injured dog was reported at Hubbard Park.
Oct. 24
A male was making inappropriate comments to kids on Main Street.
Property was lost on Elm Street.
A drunk person on River Street called 911.
Oct. 25
Two males were fighting in front of City Hall.
A woman was aggressively panhandling on State Street.
On Main Street, a wallet with a gold zipper was lost.
