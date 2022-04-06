The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
March 28
Someone tried to enter a residence on Spring Street.
A sidewalk hazard was reported on Main Street.
There was a large piece of plastic in the roadway on Memorial Drive.
A wallet was lost downtown.
Someone was assaulted on Main Street.
March 29
A bicycle was stolen on Main Street.
Keys, a watch and change were found in a pile behind City Hall.
A brown wallet was lost downtown.
On Taylor Street, a vehicle was vandalized.
Someone was yelling on Barre Street.
March 30
A black leather wallet was reported lost to the police department.
Someone was driving erratically on Northfield Street.
On School Street, a dog was left in a vehicle.
A walking stick was lost downtown.
March 31
A credit card was found on Main Street.
Someone was assaulted at the pocket park on Main Street.
A license plate was found on Elm Street and returned to its owner.
Drug activity was reported to the police department.
A neighbor dispute over free roaming chickens was reported on Deerfield Drive.
April 1
Someone was threatened on Cummings Street.
Harassing text messages were reported on Main Street.
April 2
A cellphone was found on Pearl Street.
Someone was driving erratically on River Street.
An aggressive dog was reported at the Vermont College of Fine Arts.
April 3
Someone was causing a disturbance in an apartment building hallway on Langdon Street.
A wallet was lost downtown.
On Barre Street, an American Express card was found.
