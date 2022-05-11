The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
May 2
A cellphone was found on State Street.
On Elm Street, vehicles were vandalized.
A wallet was found and turned in to the police department.
Someone was sleeping on a business’ porch on State Street.
May 3
Someone was on a sidewalk bench on Main Street.
A missing dog was reported to the police department.
Someone was trespassing on Taylor Street.
May 4
Keys were lost on Granite Street.
Someone was driving under the influence on Main Street.
On Barre Street, someone was causing a disturbance in the hall of an apartment building.
May 5
A wallet was lost somewhere downtown.
On Cedar Hill Lane, a dog was reported missing.
Illegal use of a city dumpster was reported on Ballfield Drive.
A credit card was found on State Street and its owner was contacted.
Someone was driving erratically on River Street.
An aggressive dog was reported on Woodcrest Drive.
May 6
An incident of identity theft was reported on River Street.
On Main Street, a credit card was found and shredded at the owner’s request.
A vehicle nearly hit a cyclist on Main Street.
Drugs were found on Elm Street.
May 7
A man asked a woman if she wanted to use drugs on St. Paul Street.
Stolen street signs were reportedly located somewhere in the city.
May 8
A vehicle broke down on Berlin Street.
Harassment was reported to the police department.
There was a suspicious vehicle on Berlin Street.
