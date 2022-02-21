The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
Feb. 14
A vehicle was vandalized on State Street.
On Bailey Avenue, a debit card was left in an ATM.
Someone was driving erratically on River Street.
A cellphone was lost somewhere downtown.
Feb. 15
Someone was trespassing on Barre Street.
A cellphone was found on St. Paul Street.
On Barre Street, a car was reported missing.
A cellphone was stolen on Taylor Street.
On Northfield Street, a vehicle was stolen.
Feb. 16
Obscenities were written in dirt on a vehicle on Barre Street.
Items were stolen from a vehicle on River Street.
Debris was flying out of a truck on Main Street.
A skunk was caught in a Havahart trap on East State Street.
On Murray Hill Drive, a dog was found in poor condition.
Medication was stolen on Northfield Street.
Feb. 17
A dog was running loose on Berlin Street.
Vandalism was reported on Main Street.
Someone was trespassing on State Street.
Feb. 18
There was a traffic hazard on East State Street.
A debit card was found on Hubbard Park Drive.
There was an aggressive dog at Hubbard Park.
Feb. 19
A parked vehicle was blocking a driveway on Monsignor Crosby Avenue.
On State Street, a debit card was left in an ATM and its owner was contacted.
There was an intoxicated male on Route 302.
Feb. 20
A water leak was reported on First Avenue.
Laundry was stolen on Barre Street.
A license plate was stolen on Northfield Street.
