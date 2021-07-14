The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
June 28
A man was yelling at the bus stop on Main Street.
On Terrace Street, an incident of credit card fraud was reported.
A dog was left in a vehicle on Stone Cutters Way.
June 29
Someone was passed out on the sidewalk on Taylor Street.
A California driver’s license was found downtown and its owner was contacted.
On Court Street, a dog was left in a vehicle.
June 30
Someone was driving erratically on Main Street.
Drug activity was reported on State Street.
Kids were on the City Center roof.
A skunk was acting oddly on State Street.
July 1
On North Franklin Street, a female screamed.
A wallet belonging to a Montpelier resident was found in Barre and turned over to the police department.
A dog was left in a vehicle on Barre Street.
July 2
An iPhone was lost on Main Street.
On Main Street, a black wallet was lost.
A moose was reported on Towne Hill Road.
July 3
A male was wandering around the police cruiser parking area at the police station. An investigation showed he was intoxicated and likely took a wrong turn while walking home.
Someone was assaulted on Berlin Street.
An injured dog was reported on River Street.
On Bailey Avenue, a credit card was found, but the owner was unable to be contacted so it was destroyed.
A state ID badge was found downtown and turned over to state security.
On Phelps Street, a cellphone was found.
July 4
An officer accidentally hit a pedestrian with their cruiser on Barre Street. No injuries or damage was reported.
On Main Street, a credit card was found.
Sewage was backing up on Elm Street.
July 5
On River Street, a temporary license plate fell off of a vehicle at a car wash.
A debit card was found at Northfield Savings Bank and returned to its owner.
Drugs were found inside a recently vacated residence on River Street.
A brown wallet was lost on East State Street.
On Gallison Hill Road, a puppy was running loose.
People in an SUV shot people with a Nerf gun on State Street.
Fireworks were shot off on Cummings Street.
July 6
A burglary was reported on Main Street.
On Barre Street, a dog was left in a vehicle.
People were driving erratically on Berlin Street.
July 7
A neighbor was discarding plant matter on a residents property on St. Paul Street.
On Barre Street, a set of keys was found.
July 8
A small dog was found on Berlin Street and returned to its owner.
On Main Street, a cellphone was found.
Glasses were lost on Main Street.
A dog was found on Main Street, but it jumped out of the car at the police station and ran off.
July 9
A dog was left in a vehicle on Elm Street.
On State Street, a train hit a parked vehicle.
$50 was found on Main Street.
July 10
A truck ran a bicyclist off the road on High School Drive.
On State Street, a sinkhole was reported.
A debit card was found on State Street.
Items were stolen from a building on Main Street.
A bicycle was abandoned on Elm Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.