The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
April 19
A domestic disturbance was reported on Northfield Street.
Someone was trespassing on Terrace Street.
A building’s door was open on Main Street.
April 20
A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on East Montpelier Road.
Someone was driving erratically on Memorial Drive.
A vehicle broke down on Memorial Drive.
April 21
A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on River Street.
Someone bought a vehicle on State Street and hadn’t received the title.
Roommates were arguing on River Street.
Apri
l 22
A scam was reported on Franklin Street.
On Pioneer Street, an argument was reported.
Someone was being threatened on Barre Street.
April 23
A false alarm was reported on State Street.
There was a two-car crash on High School Drive at about 5:15 p.m. No injuries were reported.
April 24
A traffic hazard was reported on River Street.
On Mechanic Street, a purse was found.
A wallet was reported lost on State Street, but was later found by its owner.
Found property was turned into the police department.
April 25
A truck broke down on Interstate 89.
On Summer Street, a parked vehicle was blocking a hydrant.
Someone was carrying three swords on Memorial Drive.
