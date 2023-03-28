The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
March 20
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
March 20
A dog was running loose on Cedar Hill Lane.
On East State Street, an ID was found.
March 21
A debit card was found on State Street.
Vandalism was reported on Langdon Street.
A purse was stolen on Main Street.
On Main Street, a vehicle passed a school bus with its lights flashing.
Graffiti was reported on North Franklin Street.
Erratic driving was reported on River Street.
March 22
A debit card was found on State Street.
There was a juvenile problem on Park Avenue.
Skateboarders were impeding traffic on Taylor Street.
A vehicle was stopped in the roadway on Terrace Street.
March 23
An incident of road rage was reported on Berlin Street.
Threatening behavior was reported on the bike path.
An iPad was lost on Main Street.
Vandalism was reported on Barre Street.
A driver's license was found downtown.
March 24
A vehicle was parked in a private lot on Elm Street.
On Main Street, a suspicious male was reported.
A traffic light was malfunctioning at the intersection of Granite and Berlin streets.
Erratic driving was reported on Cummings Street.
March 25
Medication was stolen on Main Street.
Someone was passed out in a vehicle on Barre Street.
A cellphone was found on the bike path.
On Hubbard Street, a vehicle was egged.
March 26
There was an animal problem on Gallison Hill Road.
A vehicle broke down on Barre Street.
There was a low-hanging cable on First Avenue.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.