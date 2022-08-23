The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Aug. 15
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Overcast with showers at times. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Overcast with showers at times. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 23, 2022 @ 5:17 pm
The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Aug. 15
A red-and-black work bag was lost on East Montpelier Road.
On Gould Hill Road, a pet was reported lost.
A disturbance was reported at the Dog River dog park.
Aug. 16
A loud muffler was reported on Berlin Street.
On State Street, a dog was barking.
Illegal dumping was reported on State Street.
A debit card was found on Taylor Street.
Aug. 17
Items were stolen on Berlin Street.
A female urinated on the handicap ramp outside the police department.
Vandalism was reported on Barre Street.
A wallet was reported lost to the police department.
People were walking in traffic on Main Street.
Aug. 18
There was a juvenile problem on Barre Street.
Someone was threatened over the phone on Cummings Street.
Aug. 19
On North Franklin Street, a traffic hazard was reported.
A wallet was found on the bike path and its owner was notified.
There was a suspicious person on Moonlight Terrace.
Aug. 20
A dog was found on Fuller Street and returned to its owner.
Items were stolen from a building on Elm Street.
There was a suspicious vehicle on State Street.
Aug. 21
Items were stolen from a building on State Street.
A suspicious person was walking on River Street.
Someone was ringing a doorbell repeatedly on Main Street.
A cat was lost on Berlin Street.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.