The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
March 13An unlocked vehicle was rummaged through on St. Paul Street.
On Main Street, an abandoned cat was reported.
A vehicle’s window was smashed on Ballfield Drive.
Items were stolen from a vehicle on Brown Street.
March 14A downed line was reported on Sherwood Drive.
Tree branches were in the roadway on Elm Street.
A power line caught fire on Elm Street.
March 15A debit card was found on Loomis Street and returned to its owner.
Keys were found on Main Street.
A dog was reported lost on Merrill Terrace.
March 16Unhoused people were using a private laundry room in an apartment building.
People were loitering in a business entryway on State Street.
A traffic hazard was reported on Loomis Street.
Items were stolen from a vehicle on Ridge Street.
Pills were found on the ground on Barre Street.
Someone was smoking in the stairway of a building on State Street.
A vehicle was rummaged through on Charles Street.
March 17A noisy apartment was reported on Cummings Street.
On Elm Street, a report about an unrecognized vehicle in an apartment building’s driveway turned out to be a vehicle on loan to another tenant who lived in the building.
A credit card was found on Derby Drive.
Intoxicated people were shooting off fireworks downtown.
March 18Trespassing was reported on Main Street.
An impaired driver was reported on Main Street.
On River Street, a dog was reported lost.
