The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
Jan. 17
A vehicle was stuck on Phelps Street.
On Gallison Hill Road, a vehicle slid off the roadway.
A catalytic converter was stolen off a vehicle on Dog River Road.
Jan. 18
A car slid off River Street.
On Elm Street, a car hit a deer. No injuries were reported.
Jan. 19
An incident of fraud was reported on Berlin Street.
On Granite Street, a large truck used the bridge.
A dog was running loose on East State Street.
Jan. 20
A cellphone was found on Main Street and returned to its owner.
On State Street, a parked vehicle was running for several hours.
Someone was driving under the influence on Main Street.
Jan. 21
A motorist was stranded on Blanchard Court.
On School Street, a parking meter was damaged.
There was a suspicious male on Main Street.
Jan. 22
There was a citizen dispute on Main Street.
A verbal altercation was reported on Northfield Street.
Jan. 23
Graffiti was reported on Langdon Street.
A water issue was reported on Barre Street.
People were walking on the ice in the river.
A dog bit someone at Hubbard Park.
