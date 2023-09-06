The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Aug. 28
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Aug. 28
A pothole damaged a vehicle on River Street.
Illegal dumping was reported on Barre Street.
Items were stolen from a vehicle on Berlin Street.
An assault was reported on Cummings Street.
Aug. 29
A wallet was lost on Elm Street.
Crosswalk lights were malfunctioning at the intersection of State, Main and East State streets.
Items were stolen on Main Street.
Aug. 30
An intoxicated person was yelling on Main Street.
On Kent Street, a vehicle was reported stolen.
An encampment on public land was reported at the Tomasi Lot.
On State Street, a sewer drain cover was out of place.
Aug. 31
Property was lost on Mechanic Street.
A scam call was reported to the police department.
Keys were lost on Main Street.
A burglary was reported on Cross Street.
Sept. 1
A parked vehicle was obstructing the roadway on State Street.
Found property was turned in to the police department.
Items were stolen from vehicles on Fuller, Liberty and Loomis streets.
A speeding motorcycle was reported on Memorial Drive.
On Towne Hill Road, a dog was lost.
Power lines were damaged on Hubbard Park Drive.
Sept. 2
A sexual assault was reported on Barre Street.
Property was found on Barre Street.
Candles and lighters were found at Union Elementary School.
Sept. 3
Trespassing was reported on Main Street.
A motor-vehicle complaint was made on Northfield Street.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.