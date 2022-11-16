The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Nov. 7An item was stolen from a building on Hubbard Street.
Two catalytic converters were stolen on Berlin Street.
Keys were found on Main Street.
Nov. 8Someone was trespassing on Main Street.
An incident of fraud was reported on Mill Road.
On River Street, a bicycle complaint was made.
Drug activity was reported on Northfield Street.
A backpack was lost on State Street.
Items were stolen from a building on Mechanic Street.
Nov. 9A cellphone was found on College Street.
On East Montpelier Road, an incident of road rage was reported.
A male pulled a knife during a verbal confrontation on Main Street.
Nov. 10Keys were found on State Street and returned to their owner.
An encampment was reported on public land on Stone Cutters Way.
On State Street, keys were lost.
A Kindle e-reader was found on Taylor Street.
Nov. 11A power outage was reported downtown.
Someone was driving erratically on Prospect Street.
A water main break was reported on School Street.
Kids were playing near a propane tank at the Jacobs Lot.
Nov. 12Dogs were barking on Sunnyside Terrace.
A dog was left in a vehicle with its alarm going off on State Street.
On Barre, a theft was reported.
Nov. 13A sketch book and set of paint brushes was found on Court Street.
Items were taken from a home on Baldwin Street.
A wallet was lost downtown.
