The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Sept. 12
A cellphone was reported lost to the police department.
On Hubbard Street, a parked vehicle was blocking traffic.
A vehicle broke down on Hebert Road.
On Main Street, a dog was left in a vehicle.
Someone was lying in the street on Berlin Street.
A dog was chasing sheep on Walker Terrace.
On Mechanic Street, an injured deer was reported.
Sept. 13
An office was vandalized on State Street.
On Stone Cutters Way, an iPhone was found.
An animal was hit by a vehicle on Main Street.
On Main Street, a business' door was taped shut.
A tree fell in the roadway on Berlin Street.
Sept. 14
A cellphone reported lost downtown was later found.
On Barre Street, a report of items being stolen from a building was unfounded.
A damaged cellphone was found on Memorial Drive and its owner was contacted.
On Main Street, a wallet was found.
A deer was hit by a vehicle on Gallison Hill Road.
Sept. 15
A false alarm was reported on Berlin Street.
There was a two-car crash on Main Street at about 5 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Items were stolen from a business on Stone Cutters Way.
Sept. 16
On Elm Street, a dog was found and returned to its owner.
A syringe was found on Elm Street.
Traffic lights were flashing at the intersection of State and Main streets.
Sept. 17
On East State Street, a driver's license was found.
A male was walking in the roadway on River Street.
On Taylor Street, a vehicle was vandalized.
Sept. 18
A car hit a bicyclist on Taylor Street. Minor injuries were reported.
On Poolside Drive, an iPhone was lost.
A dispute between roommates was reported on Pleasantview Street.
