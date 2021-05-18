The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
May 10
Noise was reported on River Street.
Graffiti was reported on the side of the Wrightsville dam.
A package hadn't been delivered on Main Street despite the tracking information stating otherwise.
On Dog River Road, a backpack was lost.
A wallet was found on the bike path.
May 11
A vehicle was idling on Loomis Street.
On Main Street, a package was reported missing.
Someone was owed money for a roofing job on Northfield Street.
May 12
A pedestrian crossing sign was in the roadway on Elm Street.
Someone was assaulted on State Street.
An incident of identity theft was reported on Colonial Drive.
May 13
A male was screaming about trying to find someone and was rummaging through things on Sibley Avenue.
On Stone Cutters Way, a male was going through trash.
A credit card was lost downtown.
There was a large trash bag in the roadway on River Street.
A driver's license was found on School Street.
On River Street, an injured eagle was reported.
May 14
A dog reported lost on Mechanic Street was later found.
On Route 2, a dog was lost.
A driver's license was found and turned into the police department.
On State Street, a male threw dirt on a car.
May 15
A baby duck fell into a storm drain on Barre Street.
On the bike path, a wallet was found and returned to its owner.
A cellphone was found and returned to its owner.
May 16
On Cummings Street, an intoxicated woman was destroying her residence.
There was a dead woodchuck in the roadway on Berlin Street.
Graffiti was reported on Stone Cutters Way.
A vehicle was keyed on Main Street.
