The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
March 7
Someone was on a fire escape banging on a window on Main Street.
Garbage was dumped illegally on Main Street.
A wallet was found on Main Street.
Vehicles were operating erratically on High School Drive.
March 8
Someone was trespassing on Elm Street.
On Gallison Hill Road, a tractor-trailer was stuck.
A cellphone with a Minnesota Vikings pop up on the back was lost somewhere in the city.
On Taylor Street, a jacket and a cellphone were stolen.
March 9
Three catalytic converters were stolen on Graves Street.
A vehicle ran a red light at the intersection of Granite Street and Berlin Street.
On Maple Lane, a vehicle was parked on the road for two years.
March 10
Items were stolen from a vehicle on Barre Street.
Kids were looking in vehicles on St. Paul Street.
A dog killed a deer near Terrace Street.
March 11
A scam was reported on Cityside Drive.
On Bailey Avenue, a dog was howling.
A sewer line backed up on Ewing Street.
March 12
A sexual assault was reported to the police department.
There was a car part in the roadway on River Street.
Someone was assaulted on Memorial Drive.
March 13
Items were stolen from a vehicle on Dog River Road.
Someone got out of a vehicle while drinking an alcoholic beverage on Main Street.
