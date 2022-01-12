The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Jan. 3A wallet was lost on Barre Street.
Someone was driving erratically on Memorial Drive.
Jan. 4An angry customer was reported at a Main Street business.
Someone threatened a neighbor on Cummings Street.
A minor crash was reported between two delivery vehicles at a Main Street business.
Jan. 5People were smoking and urinating in an apartment building on Main Street.
A Visa card was lost on Main Street.
On Main Street, an open fire was reported and voluntarily extinguished.
There was a dog in the roadway on Woodrow Avenue.
Jan. 6Burglaries were reported on Main Street and Park Avenue.
An irate female was reported in the Blanchard Lot.
In the Jacobs Lot, a vehicle broke down.
Jan. 7A vehicle was doing donuts in a parking lot on Gallison Hill Road.
On Route 14, a vehicle was losing wood out of its trailer.
A neighbor dispute over property lines was reported on Berlin Street.
Someone had fallen in their driveway on Mechanic Street and was calling for help.
Jan. 8A wallet was found downtown and returned to its owner.
On State Street, a wallet was lost.
Someone complained about a dog on Elm Street.
Jan. 9The roadway was icy on Towne Hill Road.
A traffic light was malfunctioning at the intersection of Bailey Avenue and Memorial Drive.
Medication and a wallet were stolen on State Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.