The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
June 22
Electrical equipment on Barre Street made loud noise and caused a power outage.
People reportedly smoking marijuana on Taylor Street turned out to be smoking tobacco products.
A dog was lost on Mountain View Drive.
On Elm Street, a wallet was found and returned to its owner.
Graffiti was reported on High School Street.
June 23
A vehicle's door was left open on Mechanic Street.
On Main Street, a dog was running loose.
Items were stolen from a vehicle on Bailey Avenue.
A female on Main Street was receiving unwanted text messages from a male.
On Cummings Street, a feud between two families was reported.
June 24
A dog was running loose on Blackwell Street.
On State Street, a report of two people on a roof was unfounded.
Someone was speeding and driving erratically on Elm Street.
June 25
Someone had an electrical issue with their mobility scooter on Liberty Street.
A pony was running loose on Court Street before it was corralled by its owner and taken home.
On Hubbard Street, a counterfeit check was used during a sale from the online marketplace Craigslist.org.
A catalytic converter was stolen off of a vehicle on Gallison Hill Road.
Someone was driving a white hatchback on College Street and throwing fireworks out the window.
June 26
Keys were found on Main Street.
A fox was acting strangely on Elm Street, but officers were unable to locate it.
On State Street, a sandwich board on the sidewalk was tampered with.
June 27
Someone was urinating outside a building on Barre Street.
A child on Cummings Street was outside without clothes on.
On Main Street, a cellphone was found on top of a Stephen King book.
June 28
A vehicle was vandalized and its tires were damaged on Overlook Drive.
On Ewing Street, a dog ran away from its owners.
A group of teenagers were being loud on Barre Street.
