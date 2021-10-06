The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
Sept. 27
Someone entered a Barre Street business and got in a confrontation with an employee.
On State Street, someone was driving erratically.
A juvenile reported missing in Maryland was reportedly dropped off in Montpelier. The child was found in St. Johnsbury.
A refrigerator was left outside on Elm Street and was creating a safety issue for children.
On State Street, a tip jar was stolen.
Sept. 28
A debit card was found on State Street.
On Downing Street, a vehicle was damaged and someone put a toilet paper roll in its door handle.
A package was stolen on Barre Street.
On Hubbard Street, a raccoon was trapped in a dumpster. Officers helped the animal escape.
A brown wallet was found and turned into the police department.
Sept. 29
A bike was abandoned on in the Blanchard Lot.
Items were stolen from a home on Northfield Street.
A foreign passport was found on School Street.
On Elm Street, a dog was running loose and was returned home.
Graffiti was reported on Main Street.
Sept. 30
A sexual assault was reported on Barre Street.
Someone was driving under the influence on School Street.
Oct. 1
Items were stolen from a vehicle on Green Mountain Drive.
A dog was barking on Clarendon Avenue.
Someone was driving erratically on Memorial Drive.
Graffiti was reported on Langdon Street.
Oct. 2
Items were stolen on Ballfield Drive.
Drug paraphernalia was found in an apartment after a tenant moved out on Charles Street.
A wallet was found on Elm Street and returned to its owner.
Oct. 3
There was a dead deer on the Interstate 89 off ramp.
A state vehicle was vandalized on Green Mountain Drive.
Hemp plants were stolen from a yard on Greenock Avenue.
