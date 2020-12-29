The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Dec. 21Piles of burnt trash were reported at Hubbard Park.
A dog was lost on Center Street.
Noise was coming from a vacant apartment on Berlin Street.
Dec. 22Vandalism was reported on Barre Street.
Someone was assaulted on Bailey Avenue.
A house was egged on St. Paul Street.
Dec. 23On Barre Street, a noise complaint was made.
A male urinated on a building on State Street.
Dec. 24A neighbor was yelling on Barre Street.
On State Street, a wallet reported lost was later found.
Dec. 25On Cummings Street, a police cruiser hit a parked vehicle and caused minor damage to the vehicle’s mirror. No injuries were reported.
A report of someone passed out in a vehicle on Berlin Street turned out to be someone sleeping in the vehicle.
Someone was yelling on Barre Street.
Dec. 26A vehicle hit a pedestrian on Main Street. A minor injury was reported.
Vehicles were egged on River Street.
Someone was being abused on Elm Street.
Dec. 27Someone knocked on a resident’s door on River Street.
A debit card was found on Bailey Avenue and the owner asked the police department to shred it.
Mailboxes were opened on Towne Hill Road.
