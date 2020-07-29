The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
July 20Someone was yelling on Vine Street.
A credit card was found on Spring Street.
Fireworks were shot off as part of a gender reveal on Bliss Road.
A wallet and identification was found on Towne Hill Road.
July 21Someone was being harassed on Kemp Avenue.
Residents on Loomis Street got into an altercation with a male who was speeding.
Someone was assaulted on Cummings Street.
July 22A male and a female in an argument on Baldwin Street started hitting someone’s car.
Someone locked themselves inside their apartment on Vine Street and an office unlocked the door using the keys that were hanging from the deadbolt on the outside.
July 23An incident of identity theft was reported to the police department.
Keys were lost on State Street.
A wallet was found on Elm Street and its owner was notified.
July 24A tractor-trailer broke down on Main Street.
On Main Street, a Toyota Avalon key was lost.
A neighbor dispute over contaminated ground water was reported on Scribner Street.
Someone was walking in traffic on Elm Street.
July 25Vandalism was reported on Gallison Hill Road.
A male was stumbling and nearly fell into traffic on Northfield Street.
On Prospect Street, a bed was stolen from an apartment.
Gunshots were reported on Murray Hill Road.
July 26A female called the police department requesting medical attention due to paranormal experiences.
On State Street, a window was broken.
There was a traffic hazard on Terrace Street.
A purse was lost on State Street.
