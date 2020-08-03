The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
July 27
Two males were walking on the National Life Trail with beer.
A scam was reported on Norton Road.
On River Street, a catalytic converter was stolen off of a vehicle.
July 28
Flower boxes were dumped on the ground on Elm Street.
A bicycle was found on East State Street.
People were drinking on the National Life Trail.
Sewage was reported inside a home on Greenock Avenue.
Someone on Barre Street reported sharing medication with another and wanted police to tell the person to replace the medication they used. The request was denied.
July 29
A sick raccoon was reported on Main Street.
On Main Street, a dog was left in a hot vehicle.
A sign was knocked over on Barre Street.
On North Street, a male appeared lost and was staring at houses.
A cellphone was found on Baldwin Street.
July 30
Cash was stolen from a business on Main Street.
Someone was driving erratically on Elm Street.
A key was found at Hubbard Park.
On National Life Drive, a sick fox was reported.
A table computer was found on Greenock Avenue.
July 31
A dog was left in a vehicle on State Street.
There was a two-car crash on Liberty Street at about 3:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Someone was assaulted over signs on a lawn on Vine Street.
Fireworks were set off on River Street.
Aug. 1
A bicycle was locked to a post on Elm Street.
On Elm Street, a sickly looking cat was reported.
A male on the bike path near Pioneer Street was making lewd comments to a woman and her child.
There was a rooster in the roadway on Berlin Street.
Aug. 2
A necklace was found on Main Street.
On Langdon Street, a bicycle was stolen.
A dog was limping on State Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.