The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
Dec. 27
A vehicle was vandalized on Elm Street.
Someone was driving erratically on River Street.
Items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Whittier Street.
People were drinking alcohol on Main Street.
Dec. 28
Someone locked themselves out of their apartment while sleepwalking on Barre Street.
Two tires were flattened on a vehicle on State Street.
An iPhone was found on College Street.
There was an object in the roadway on East Montpelier Road.
A burglary was reported on Elm Street.
Dec. 29
A parked vehicle was blocking traffic on First Avenue.
Someone was urinating in public on Main Street.
On Main Street, someone pulled a knife on someone else.
A flag was stolen on Vine Street.
Dec. 30
A wallet was found on Main Street and returned to its owner.
Someone was driving erratically on Berlin Street.
An item was reported stolen on Berlin Street. It was later revealed a spouse had packed the item away.
On Elm Street, a vehicle was vandalized.
Dec. 31
Two intoxicated people tried to enter the wrong house on Kent Street.
A passport was found downtown.
On East Montpelier Road, a lost Social Security card was later found.
Someone refused to comply with the city’s mask mandate on Stone Cutters Way.
Jan. 1
Someone was walking in the roadway on River Street.
A roadway hazard was reported on Berlin Street.
Medication was stolen on Main Street.
A cellphone was found in Hubbard Park and returned to its owner.
On State Street, a vehicle was reported stolen.
Jan. 2
Smoke was detected on Main Street.
