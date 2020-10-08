The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Sept. 28
A sexual assault was reported to the police department.
Someone was being harassed on Elm Street.
A cellphone was found on Main Street.
Sept. 29
Chickens were in the road on River Street.
A wallet was found on River Street and returned to its owner.
Property was found on State Street.
A report of someone being cruel to animals on Bailey Avenue was unfounded.
Someone was assaulted on Mechanic Street.
Sept. 30
An intoxicated caller reported an altercation took place downtown.
On State Street, a male who was reportedly passed out behind the wheel turned out to be sleeping.
Someone was shooting off fireworks on Loomis Street.
Oct. 1
A dog was running loose on North Franklin Street.
Someone was yelling on Barre Street.
A burglary was reported on Cummings Street.
Oct. 2
A stolen bicycle was found at the Jacobs Lot.
Someone was smoking marijuana on the bike path near Taylor Street.
A license plate was found on Cliff Street.
Oct. 3
A credit card was found on Main Street and returned to its owner.
Vehicles were speeding on College Street.
A bicycle was found on Barre Street.
Oct. 4
A road sign was in the roadway on Hubbard Street.
On State Street, a bicycle was stolen.
Electronics were stolen from a home on State Street.
