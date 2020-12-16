The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Dec. 7
A dog went missing on North Street but later returned home.
Someone was yelling on Barre Street.
On St. Paul Street, someone was acting paranoid.
Dec. 8
A vehicle broke down on Barre Street.
Someone was assaulted on Berlin Street.
On Route 302, someone was driving erratically.
Dec. 9
A domestic disturbance was reported on Loomis Street.
Keys were lost downtown.
A vehicle broke down on Berlin Street.
Items reported stolen on Bliss Road were later located and no crime had taken place.
Dec. 10
Catalytic converters were stolen off of vehicles on Grave Street and River Street.
On Connor Road, an incident of identity theft was reported.
A credit card was found and turned into the police department.
Packages were stolen on Bailey Avenue.
Drug activity was reported on Granite Street.
Dec. 11
A lost cellphone on Main Street was later located.
There was a citizen dispute on Taylor Street.
Dec. 12
A cellphone was lost on Langdon Street.
On Barre Street, a mental health issue was reported.
People were looking in buildings on State Street.
Dec. 13
A wallet was found on Main Street.
On Main Street, a used syringe was found.
Cash was reported stolen on River Street.
