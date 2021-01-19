The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Jan. 11
A male was walking with a gun on Barre Street.
On Gallison Hill Road, a panhandler was blocking traffic.
There was a two-car crash on Berlin Street at about 4 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Two gunshots were heard on St. Paul Street.
Jan. 12
A check was found on State Street and arrangements were made for the check to be returned.
Kids were throwing snow into the roadway on Baldwin Street.
A dog was running loose on Gallison Hill Road.
Jan. 13
An unemployment scam was reported on School Street.
On State Street, a noisy television was reported.
Jan. 14
A vehicle was left with its door open on Hubbard Street.
On Main Street, an incident of road rage was reported.
A child was out of control on Main Street.
Jan. 15
A neighbor banged on a woman's door on Barre Street.
On Berlin Street, a car hit a deer. No injuries were reported.
A male on Main Street was upset about the current political climate.
Items were stolen off of a porch on Loomis Street.
A vehicle was vandalized on Elm Street.
Jan. 16
Someone was posting “anti-Trump” posters on State Street.
A vehicle drove off the roadway on Graves Street.
Noise was reported on Barre Street.
Jan. 17
Bikers were yelling at each other on Stone Cutters Way.
There was a citizen dispute on Hubbard Street.
