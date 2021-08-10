The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
Aug. 2
On College Street, a yellow Labrador retriever ran off.
A personal check was found on the bike path near the railroad trestle.
On Richardson Road, an encampment was found on private property.
Gunfire was reported on State Street.
A Coach purse containing credit cards, $29 in cash and an Oklahoma driver's license was found on State Street.
On East State Street, a pedestrian cursed at a driver.
Aug. 3
A building was vandalized on State Street.
On School Street, a bicycle was stolen.
A hand cart for canoes and kayaks was stolen on Elm Street.
On State Street, a debit card was found at an ATM.
Aug. 4
On Berlin Street, an incident of embezzlement was reported.
A roadway hazard was reported on Northfield Street.
On River Street, a checkbook was stolen.
A wallet was lost on Barre Street.
On State Street, a key was found.
Aug. 5
A wallet was found on Elm Street.
On State Street, a vehicle was squealing its tires.
Aug. 6
An incident of fraud was reported to the police department.
On Barre Street, a dog jumped out of a vehicle.
A male was yelling at another male from his vehicle on Northfield Street.
On River Street, a tool was found in the roadway.
Aug. 7
$100 was found on State Street.
A dog was barking on George Street.
On Main Street, a blue iPhone in a clear case was lost.
A sexual assault was reported on Merrill Terrace.
Drug activity was reported on Berlin Street.
A Trek mountain bike was stolen on St. Paul Street.
Aug. 8
A dog was barking on George Street.
There was a sick cat on River Street.
A burglary was reported on Hebert Road.
