The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Dec. 14
There was a suspicious person on Gallison Hill Road.
Property was found and turned into the police department.
Juveniles were on the roof of a business on Elm Street.
Dec. 15
A vehicle was vandalized on Barre Street.
On Corse Street, a squirrel was behaving strangely.
There was a two-car crash on Main Street at about 2:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Dec. 16
A parking meter was hit by a vehicle on Barre Street.
On Main Street, a noise complaint was made.
Dec. 17
Someone on State Street was threatened.
A vehicle slid off Dog River Road.
Trash was left on Sherwood Drive.
Dec. 18
Property was found and turned into the police department.
Someone was yelling inside a vehicle at the Dog River park and ride.
Property was found on State Street.
Dec. 19
A theft was reported on Towne Street.
On Cliff Street, a water pipe broke.
Graffiti was reported on Elm Street.
Dec. 20
Vehicles were egged on Barre Street.
A male refused to leave a residence on Wilson Street.
On High School Drive, a vehicle was doing doughnuts in the parking lot of Montpelier High School.
