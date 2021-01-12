The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Jan. 4A mailbox was vandalized on Dyer Avenue.
Gunshots were heard on Prospect Street.
A car key was found on Blanchard Court.
On Main Street, a bank card was found, but it was unreadable and was destroyed.
A lost dog was reported on Redstone Avenue.
Jan. 5There was a wire in the roadway on Clarendon Avenue.
An incident of fraud was reported on Hubbard Street.
Noise was reported on Bailey Avenue.
Jan. 6Property was found and turned into the police department.
There was a juvenile problem on High School Drive.
Jan. 7Political signs were stolen from a yard on Gould Hill Road.
Property was found on Main Street.
Kids were snowboarding near the edge of the Winooski River near Taylor Street.
Jan. 8Property was found and turned into the police department.
Noisy household chores were reported on Barre Street.
Jan. 9New clothing still inside the packaging was found on State Street.
A building was vandalized on Gallison Hill Road.
On Berlin Street, a male walking his bike along the road was hard to see.
Jan. 10Mail was found on Gallison Hill Road.
Someone dumped trash into a dumpster without permission on Main Street.
A male appeared to be carrying a bag full of rifles on Main Street.
