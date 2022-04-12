The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
April 4
A vehicle broke down on State Street.
On Taylor Street, a dog was lost and found.
There was a traffic hazard on Main Street.
April 5
A vehicle didn’t stop for a school bus with its lights flashing on Berlin Street.
On Berlin Street, a black cellphone with a Life Alert pendant was found.
There was an aggressive dog on Hubbard Street.
Items were stolen on Main Street.
Someone was trying to break in to an apartment on Elm Street.
April 6
A wallet was found on Main Street and returned to its owner.
People were drinking alcohol at the pocket park on Main Street.
April 7
Vandalism was reported on East State Street.
Property was lost on State Street.
There was a two-car crash on Memorial Drive at about 8 p.m. No injuries were reported.
April 8
Items were stolen on Loomis Street.
A cellphone was found on Elm Street and returned to its owner.
There was a traffic hazard on River Street.
Someone was being cruel to a child on Northfield Street.
Items were stolen from a vehicle on Cedar Street.
April 9
A suspicious vehicle was reported on College Street.
On Main Street, a wallet was found.
A minor crash involving a police cruiser was reported on Pitkin Court.
Keys were found at Hubbard Park and returned to their owner.
A report of underage drinking and fighting on Elm Street was unfounded.
April 10
Suspicious activity was reported at an apartment building on Barre Street.
On Stone Cutters Way, a citizen needed assistance.
A vehicle broke down on Route 2.
