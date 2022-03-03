The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Feb. 21A dog was left in a vehicle on Main Street.
On State Street, a company was harassing someone by email and phone.
A debit card was found on Main Street.
On Memorial Drive, a wallet was found.
People reported they were shot at on Cummings Street.
Feb. 22A golden retriever named Stella got out of her electric fence on Dyer Avenue.
Items were stolen from a business on River Street.
People planned to throw a shopping cart from the Hubbard Park tower.
Graffiti was reported on State Street.
Feb. 23A cane was found on the bike path.
There was a two-car crash on East Montpelier Road at about 10:45 a.m. No injuries were reported.
Rocks and debris were in the roadway on Northfield Street.
A needle was found on Witt Place.
Feb. 24A parked car was blocking vehicles on Memorial Drive.
Someone tried to break into a commercial building on Maple Lane.
A vehicle broke down on Memorial Drive.
Feb. 25A parked vehicle was blocking a driveway on Franklin Street.
On Jay Street, a dog was running loose.
Someone was walking in the roadway on Northfield Street.
Feb. 26An impaired person was reported at Hubbard Park.
On Langdon Street, a box truck was stuck.
People were being harassed at the warming shelter on Taylor Street.
Feb. 27Property was found, turned in to the police department and its potential owner was contacted.
Someone was hitchhiking on Interstate 89.
