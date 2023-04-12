The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
April 3
A window was vandalized on Gallison Hill Road.
On River Street, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Items were stolen from Westview Meadows.
A person was sleeping in the information booth on State Street.
On Hubbard Street, a burglary was reported.
April 4
Graffiti was reported at a bridge on Langdon Street.
An ATM card was stolen on Barre Street.
Dogs were barking on Sunnyside Terrace.
Someone was selling internet service door to door on Hebert Road.
Erratic driving was reported on Gallison Hill Road.
A street sign fell and damaged a vehicle on Franklin Street.
April 5
On Main Street, a vehicle was towed away from private property.
A large amount of cash was lost on Main Street.
A vehicle was abandoned on Poolside Drive.
On Berlin Street, a runaway juvenile was reported.
A backpack was lost on Liberty Street.
April 7
Items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Prospect Street.
Graffiti was reported on Main Street.
Stalking was reported on Barre Street.
A large tree had fallen into the roadway on National Life Drive.
Mailboxes were vandalized on Sherwood Drive.
April 8
Eyeglasses were lost downtown.
A loose dog was reported downtown.
On State Street, a wallet was found and returned to its owner.
April 9
A wallet was found on Court Street.
On Main Street, a small fire was reported on the bike path.
A wallet was lost on Main Street.
