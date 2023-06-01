The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
May 22
A cellphone was found on Memorial Drive.
Threats were reported to the police department.
A vehicle was reported stolen on Main Street.
May 23
A vehicle broke down on Elm Street.
On Elm Street, a dog was found.
Littering was reported on Northfield Street.
Drug activity was reported on the bike path.
Motorcycles were racing on Barre Street.
May 24
A deer was in the roadway on Elm Street.
On Park Avenue, a debit card was found and returned to its owner.
A wallet was reported lost to the police department.
May 25
A cellphone and other personal items were found on State Street.
On River Street, a vehicle broke down.
A debit card was found on School Street.
On Main Street, a postal service key was found.
May 26
A vehicle was vandalized on Terrace Street.
On Bailey Avenue, a loose dog was returned to its owner.
Documents were found on Main Street.
Keys were found on Main Street.
May 27
A wallet was found on State Street and returned to its owner.
On Main Street, an intoxicated male was acting aggressively.
A found wallet was turned in to the police department and returned to its owner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.