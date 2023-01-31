The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Jan. 23
Lewd and lascivious conduct was reported on Barre Street.
A burglary was reported on Barre Street.
People were passed out in a vehicle on Elm Street.
Items were stolen from a building on Heaton Street.
A wallet was lost on Main Street.
On Main Street, an iPhone was lost.
Jan. 24
Drug activity was reported on State Street.
Some tried to access the wrong apartment on Elm Street.
A dog was running loose on Barre Street.
Vandalism was reported on Gallison Hill Road.
Jan. 25
Graffiti was reported on State Street.
A beagle was running around Main Street.
Keys were lost somewhere downtown.
Jan. 26
Road debris was partially blocking a driveway on Elm Street.
A wallet was lost somewhere downtown.
On Langdon Street, a female removed the open sign from a business. She replaced the sign when encouraged to do so.
Jan. 27
A scam phone call was reported on Blackwell Street.
On Granite Street, a tractor-trailer hit a sign.
A vehicle broke down on Berlin Street.
On Elm Street, an underage drinking party was reported.
Jan. 28
Debris was in the roadway on River Street.
Property was found on Westwood Drive and was turned in to the police department.
A suspicious vehicle was reported on Main Street.
Jan. 29
A driver's license was reported lost to the police department.
Debris was in the roadway on Memorial Drive.
A wallet was lost somewhere downtown.
The traffic light was not functioning properly at the intersection of Bailey Avenue and State Street.
