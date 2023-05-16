The following is a sampling of calls the Montpelier Police Department reported in recent days:
May 8
A suspicious person was reported on State Street. It turned out the individual was having a medical emergency, and an ambulance was called.
A motor vehicle was struck while parked on River Street.
A minor two-vehicle accident was reported on Main Street.
There was a report of an individual walking in the middle of County Road.
A dog was returned to its owner near Elm Street.
May 9
A burglary alarm was set off on Terrace Street.
A credit card found on River Street was turned in to police.
There was a report of an individual interfering with a guide dog on Main Street.
A mental health issue was reported in Hubbard Park.
A dog was reportedly left inside a vehicle on Main Street.
A wallet was found on State Street.
May 10
There was a report of a minor accident on Emmons Street.
A Cobra portable radio was turned in to police.
Items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked along Monsignor Crosby Avenue.
Mental health services were called for an individual having problems on River Street.
A water main issue was reported on Pleasantview Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported on Berlin Street.
May 11
Vandalism was reported on Barre Street.
Police responded to a report of a runaway juvenile.
A bicycle was reported stolen from a city business.
Much of the afternoon was designated for clearing vehicles, controlling traffic and overseeing city welfare during and after the Corporate Cup Road Race.
A purse was found on Elm Street and returned to its owner.
May 12
A dog was reported lost from Hubbard Park Drive.
There was a report of suspicious noises coming from an unoccupied dwelling on North Street.
An aggressive dog was reported on Guernsey Avenue.
A homeless encampment was reported along Stone Cutters Way.
Police assisted with a car seat installation and later with a car seat inspection.
A dog lost downtown was returned to its owner.
Parking lot accidents were reported behind City Hall.
A burglary was reported on Elm Street.
A dropped debit card was found on State Street.
Police investigated a threatening email.
An officer conducted a directed patrol of school zones in response to community requests.
May 13
A discarded needle was found on Main Street.
Debris was removed from Bailey Avenue.
Police responded to a noise complaint on Cummings Street.
A burglary alarm was investigated on Stone Cutters Way.
Police did foot patrols around downtown, including the Montpelier Farmers Market.
A lost cellphone was reported on Taylor Street.
A lost dog was reunited with its owner.
Officers checked in on a homeless individual.
A loud argument was reported on Cummings Street.
A suspicious event was reported on River Street. No other details were provided.
May 14
The traffic light at the intersection of Main Street and Northfield Street was malfunctioning (again).
A rollover crash was reported on Barre Street.
Police assisted an individual having mental health challenges.
Officers assisted Vermont State Police in a stolen vehicle investigation.
An unattended child was reported on State Street.
A dead woodchuck was removed from River Street.
In a matter of minutes, police responded to civil disputes on First Avenue, Main Street and Cummings Street.
A report of online fraud was reported.
Citation
Randy Tatro, 26, was cited to appear in Washington County Superior Court to answer a charge of violation of conditions of release.
