The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
March 21A male was yelling at another male on Main Street.
On Main Street, a wallet was lost.
Someone was assaulted at the pocket park on Main Street.
March 22A debit card was found downtown.
On Barre Street, a dog was running loose.
A loose dog on Berlin Street was reunited with its owner.
March 23A debit card was lost downtown.
On Main Street, a credit card was found and returned to its owner.
Two suspicious males were reported on Sherwood Drive.
A purse was lost on Pearl Street.
March 24A motorist threw sauce at another vehicle on Elm Street.
Someone was using a dumpster to dump trash without permission on Main Street.
A needle was found on Prospect Street.
Someone was driving erratically on Cummings Street.
A tractor-trailer was stuck on a lawn on Hackamore Road.
Three males were sitting on chairs in the middle of Main Street.
March 25A damaged iPhone was found on Cliff Street.
On Granite Street, a traffic light was malfunctioning.
Someone was yelling on Terrace Street.
March 26A loud vehicle was reported on Monsignor Crosby Avenue.
Someone was yelling on Main Street.
On Taylor Street, someone refused to leave a business.
March 27A lost dog was brought to the police department.
Eyeglasses were reported lost to the police department.
A walking cane was found on Elm Street.
