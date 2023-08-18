The following is a sampling of calls reported by the Montpelier Police Department in recent days:
Aug. 7
A trespassing issue was reported on North Franklin Street.
An accident was reported at the intersection of Berlin and Northfield streets.
No serious damage was reported.
An untimely death on Gallison Hill was reported shortly before noon.
A retail theft was reported on Berlin Street.
Aug. 8
A suspicious vehicle was reported on Elm Street.
A suspicious person was reported on Main Street.
A suspicious event was reported along Dog River Road. No other details were provided.
An assault was reported on Main Street shortly before 11 p.m.
Aug. 9
A report of an accident and a vehicle leaving the scene was reported on River Street.
Multiple traffic stops were reported at the intersection of Winter and Elm streets.
Burglary alarms were set off on Main Street and River Street.
No other details were provided.
Noise complaints were reported on Berlin Street, followed by a separate complaint on Park Avenue — both around 11 p.m.
A suspicious event was reported on Barre Street just before midnight.
Aug. 10
Suspicious behavior was reported on School Street around 8:20 a.m.
A dog was barking outside a business on Stone Cutters Way.
Several motor vehicle stops were reported on Main Street throughout the morning hours.
A noise complaint was made on Barre Street.
Aug. 11
Report of a panic alarm being set off at a Berlin Street business around 6:15 a.m.
A leather bag and cellphone were lost on Harrison Avenue.
Fraud was reported by a business owner on Barre Street.
Aug. 12
Parking violations were reported along East State Street during the farmers market.
Report of a dog left in a vehicle parked at the Wayside Restaurant.
There was an argument over a parking issue along Route 302.
There was a report of threats being made in the downtown area.
A juvenile problem was reported.
A dog was reported lost in the College Street vicinity.
A citizen dispute was reported at the port-a-potty at the Blanchard Lot.
Aug. 13
A suspicious event around 9:30 p.m. on Green Mountain Drive generated multiple 911 calls. No details were provided.
A retail theft was reported along Stone Cutters Way.
Parents were provided resources at the police department for a juvenile issue.
Multiple traffic stops were reported in the Meadow.
There was a report of a dog tied up outside Hunger Mountain Co-op.
Police responded to back-to-back suspicious events on Stone Cutters Way and Main Street.