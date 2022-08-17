Aug.8Suspicious activity was reported on National Life Drive.
Police received a report of a larceny from a building on Barre Street.
A report of threatening was reported on State Street.
A caller was concerned about a dog in a car on Main Street.
A bat was reported inside a house on College Street.
Aug. 9Department of Public Works was called to School Street for a water leak. (They were called back several hours later for a leaking fire hydrant on the same street.)
Also on School Street, a road crew was concerned for public safety on a worksite.
Threatening text messages and calls were reported at Shamrock Lane.
A citizen dispute was reported on Northfield Street.
A report of a vehicle leaving the scene of an accident on Berlin Street.
Lost: Bag, somewhere downtown
Found: iPhone (in a clear case) on Elm Street; debit card, downtown
Aug. 10
A suspicious person was reported on State Street at 3:21 a.m.
Police responded to a mental health issue on Main Street.
Lost: A dog on Phillips Street.
Found: Wallet turned into the police department; reading glasses on Main Street; dog, on Berlin Street; another dog on Main Street.
Aug. 11
A citizen dispute was reported in the early morning hours on Elm Street.
Around 6 a.m., a man was reportedly yelling near the State House.
Graffiti was reported at a business on Berlin Street.
A case of lewd and lascivious conduct was reported on Northfield Street.
Around 3:45 p.m., a minor two-car accident was reported on the Main Street bridge.
A report was made of a disoriented person on Main Street; a welfare check was done.
Police made sure an intoxicated individual on Elm Street was “left in the care of a friend.”
Found: A check (attempts made to contact owner).
Aug. 12
A mental health issue was reported on State Street.
A deer was struck on Memorial Drive.
The traffic light at the Granite Street bridge was reportedly malfunctioning.
Someone was reportedly taking photos from a vehicle on Judson Drive.
A suspicious male was reportedly following a female on Baldwin Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at Blanchard Court.
Found: Cell phone (owner contacted)
Aug. 13
Campsite reported in Hubbard Park.
An untimely death was reported on Main Street.
There was a report of an intoxicated individual on Main Street.
A suicide was reported at the overpass of Route 2 and I-89.
Report of an elderly naked man running on the North Branch Nature Trails.
Report of a man lying on the ground along Barre Street.
Lost: A prescription on Mechanic Street.
Citations
Brian Moffitt, 46, of Montpelier, cited to court for disorderly conduct.
Julie Hay, 57, of Montpelier, was cited for unlawful mischief, disorderly conduct, and assault.
