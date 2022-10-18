The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Oct. 10
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Oct. 10
On Freedom Drive, a theft was reported. It turned out to be a civil matter.
A wallet was lost on Berlin Street.
On Baird Street, a report of a suspicious person was unfounded.
Oct. 11
Someone was walking around vehicles on Barre Street.
An online scam was reported on Foster Street.
Kids were skateboarding at the transit center on Taylor Street.
Children were playing in the roadway on Hebert Road.
A dog reported lost at Hubbard Park was later located.
Oct. 12
Items were stolen from a vehicle on Pearl Street.
An incident of fraud was reported on Gould Hill Road.
Keys were lost downtown.
Oct. 13
A burglary was reported on State Street.
Someone was threatened on the bike path near Taylor Street.
A burglary was reported on North Street.
Keys were lost on State Street.
A wallet was found on Langdon Street and returned to its owner.
Oct. 14
A wallet was found downtown.
On Main Street, a cellphone was found.
Items were stolen from a vehicle on Berlin Street.
Erratic driving was reported on River Street.
Oct. 15
Suspicious behavior was reported on Barre Street.
A loose dog was found on Robinhood Circle and returned to its owner.
On Route 302, a disturbance was reported.
Oct. 16
On Main Street, a burglary was reported.
A cellphone was found and turned in to the police department.
Someone was threatened on Main Street.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.