The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days:
Oct. 25On Main Street, a suitcase and a passport were lost.
A small knife in a sheath was lost on the bike path.
On River Street, a retaining wall fell onto a car.
A dog was running in traffic on Memorial Drive.
Oct. 26A phone scam was reported on Cummings Street.
On Mechanic Street, a car hit a deer.
A parking problem was reported on College Street.
On Mechanic Street, a dog was running loose.
A male was walking in traffic on River Street.
Oct. 27A parked vehicle was blocking the train tracks on Main Street.
Someone was driving erratically on Northfield Street.
There was a two-car crash on East Montpelier Road at about 2:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Cars were revving their engines on State Street.
Oct. 28A dog was barking on Loomis Street.
On Berlin Street, a dog was found and returned to its owner.
Reported gunshots turned out to be a car backfiring on Memorial Drive.
A car hit a parked, empty school bus on Park Avenue and caused minor damage.
Oct. 29On State Street, a Garmin kids fitness tracker was found.
A female called police to report she believed she had received a stolen item, but police had no information stating it was stolen.
On Dog River Road, a male was sitting on the railing of a bridge.
A beagle was running loose on River Street and its believed owner was contacted.
Oct. 30A cellphone was lost on Main Street.
On Main Street, a small purple wallet was lost and later found.
